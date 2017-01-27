FLASHBACK FRIDAY: 97 years later, a look back at prohibition

KTVU archive footage

Posted:Jan 27 2017 10:46AM PST

Updated:Jan 27 2017 10:47AM PST

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) - This Sunday, January 29 marks 97 years since prohibition took effect.

On this Flashback Friday, we're taking a look back at how it impacted San Francisco and how some people found a way around the law. 
 


