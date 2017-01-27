Golden Gate Bridge suicide nets project moves forward News Golden Gate Bridge suicide nets project moves forward A long awaited project can now move forward. Transit officials approved critical funding to help construct suicide nets on the Golden Gate Bridge.

There has been debate about the cost of building suicide barriers on the bridge, and a debate about how effective they would be.

On Friday morning, the Golden Gate Bridge district board approved two contracts related to this project.

The board agreed to pay $2 million to the CHP so officers can close lanes of the bridge during construction.

The steel suicide nets will be built 20 feet below the bridge walkways and extend out 20 feet. It will act as a deterrent for people who are thinking about committing suicide.

One of the people who spoke at Friday's board meeting was Kymberly Renee Gamboa.

Her 18-year-old son Kyle ended his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge back in 2013.

Ever since his suicide, Gamboa has pushed for suicide barriers to prevent future tragedies.

The overall price tag for this project is $193 million. A third of that money comes from the bridge district's general fund. The rest will be paid for with state and federal money.



This construction project will get under way this summer. It will go on for the next four years. KTVU is told traffic impact should be minimal since the work will happen mainly during the overnight hours.