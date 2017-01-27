Man hospitalized after San Francisco afternoon stabbing

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)-- A man was hospitalized after he was stabbed this afternoon in San Francisco's Mission District, according to police. At 1:53 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing near 16th and Mission streets, Officer Robert Rueca said.

There, officers found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital, according Rueca.

Rueca did not know the extent of the man's injuries, but said the victim was conscious and speaking with officers.

During the investigation, officers shut down some streets in the area and spoke to several witnesses, causing some traffic congestion.

The streets in the area have been reopened and the congestion is clearing out, Rueca said.

Rueca didn't immediately know if anyone had been arrested in connection with the stabbing.