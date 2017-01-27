‘Parkinson's ring' invented by Cupertino teen records patients' tremors News ‘Parkinson’s ring’ invented by Cupertino teen records patients’ tremors You could call Utkarsh Tandon , a student at Cupertino High School, the Lord Of the Rings.

The 17-year-old is certainly the lord of of the rings he invented to help patients suffering from Parkinson's disease.

"It really brings the doctor to the fingertips of the Parkinson's patient," said Utkarsh.

The ring has a computer chip inside, linked to an app. The device records tremors and other movements associated with Parkinson's.

"it will create a report and those reports will be sent to the physician on a day to day basis," he said.

The idea was so impressive, Utkarsh was invited to the International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last month where he was named one of four "Young Innovators To Watch."

Utkarsh says he became interested in Parkinson's after seeing a video of perhaps the most famous Parkinson patient of all, Muhammad Ali, light the Olympic Torch in 1996.

That was a moment where why was his hand shaking, what's going on here. And i wanted to learn about the disease," he said.

Utkarsh says he got the idea for the ring after volunteering at the Parkinson's Institute in Sunnyvale .

Doctors say he is definitely on to something that can help them treat their patients.

"One of the things that is challenging for us is what happens between patient visits. We see them once a month or once every three months. A lot of things happen in that time," said Dr. Carrolee Barlow.

The ring can help fill those time gaps.

Utkarsh began workng on the device he calls OneRing two years ago when he was 15.

He says he is hoping to get clearance by the Federal Drug Administration, and if he does, then he will consider mass producing them.

"It's great where I am," he said reflecting on his accomplishment.. "I do have a lot more goals in mind."

Next up for Utkarsh: A device to help diabetic patients with their eyesight.

And he is still only a junior in high school.

