Suspect shot by police makes brief court appearance via telephone

- A man who was shot by police in San Francisco's Oceanview neighborhood earlier this month appeared in court this morning by phone as he remains hospitalized due to complications from surgery.



Sean Moore, 43, spoke briefly this morning from San Francisco General Hospital before a judge set a bail hearing for him next week.



When his defense attorney, Brian Pearlman, asked him how he was feeling, Moore responded, "I'm alright."



Judge Rochelle East then set a bail hearing for Moore for Feb. 2 and ordered Moore present, pending his condition. After a bail hearing, the court would then schedule a preliminary hearing for Moore.



Though hospitalized, Moore remains in custody with bail currently set at $2 million, according to jail records.



Moore, a San Francisco resident, faces charges including criminal threats, threats against an officer, assault and battery on an officer and resisting arrest in connection with the Jan. 6 incident that resulted in police shooting him.



The shooting occurred after police responded to his home in the 500 block of Capitol Avenue at about 4 a.m., police said.



A neighbor had complained to police that Moore was banging on a shared wall. Police said that neighbor had a restraining order against Moore.



According to police, Moore was combative, kicking and punching officers before advancing on them. The two responding officers then used pepper spray and batons before opening fire.



Those two officers have been identified as Officers Kenneth Cha and Colin Patino.



Moore suffered gunshot wounds to his groin and abdomen and underwent two surgeries after the shooting, Public Defender Jeff Adachi said.

He has a history of mental illness, according to his family.



The public defender's office has publicly criticized the police response.



Last week, Adachi released video footage from the officers' body cameras, which Adachi said contradicted police accounts that Moore was advancing toward officers at the time he was shot.



Adachi argued that officers should have instead called in a crisis intervention team after their initial contact with Moore, and that they failed to deescalate the confrontation, as is called for in department policy.



Interim Police Chief Toney Chaplin last week defended the officers, saying that they had showed "great restraint" during the incident, as Moore is larger than them and had the advantage of higher ground, since was standing on stairs when the officers confronted him.



Additionally, Chaplin said that the officers initially used less-lethal means before resorting to firearms.