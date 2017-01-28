Search for woman missing in Alameda Creek continues News Search for woman missing in Alameda Creek continues A portion of Niles Canyon Road will close today to continue the search for the missing 18-year-old woman who drove into the Alameda Creek last week.

More than 100 members of trained search and rescue teams will work to locate the body of Jayda Jenkins, a woman from Tracy.

The road will close between Fremont and Mission.

Crews found what they believe is the 18-year-old's Honda Accord at about 11:30 a.m. Monday, but dangerous conditions caused by the swiftly moving, unusually high waters of the creek prevented them from bringing the

car to shore until Tuesday.

Jayda's mom says, "She's amazing, she's a wonderful student, a beautiful human being... she's the one everyone goes to when they need encouragement."

Jayda's mom says she has hope that Jayda may still be found - maybe in a hospital.

Authorities say Jayda's seatbelt was unfastened. They add she always wears her seatbelt so they believe she likely took it off at some point inside the car.