Governor Brown to undergo treatment for prostate cancer

- The office of the Governor announced today that Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. will undergo further treatment for prostate cancer.

Governor Jerry Brown's oncologist at the UCSF Medical Center says, "The prognosis for Governor Brown is excellent".

He adds that the disease is not extensive and can be treated with a short course of radiotherapy.

The doctor also says that significant side effects are not expected.

Governor Brown will continue his full work schedule before and during treatment, which is expected to happen between late February and early March.