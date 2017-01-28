Rabbits rescued in San Francisco after owner tries to sell them online

Over 40 rabbits rescued in San Francisco after owner tried to sell them online

- More than 40 rabbits were rescued in San Francisco after their owner tried to sell them online for "meat or pets," San Francisco Animal Care and Control officials said Friday.

The owner made a post on Craigslist.com in an attempt to sell the rabbits, which are mainly underage kits, according to Animal Care and Control.

The sale of rabbits is prohibited in the city. Animal Care and Control officials are currently treating the rabbits and checking their health.

They're also working with adoption partner and rescue group SaveABunny to find homes for the rabbits.

The rabbits will be ready for adoption in about a month.

Anyone interested in adopting the rabbits can contact the organization at www.saveabunny.org.

Animal Care and Control officials are also reminding residents to report any type of animal abuse or neglect to the organization's emergency dispatch line at (415) 554-9400.