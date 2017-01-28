New exclusive Disneyland restaurant opens

- Disneyland has opened a new, exclusive restaurant inside the park.

12 people can now dine in the 21 Royal restaurant, and it costs around $1,250 per person.

It is a new concept and is located about the Pirates of Caribbean ride.

The experience includes admission to the park, dining in the restaurant in what used to be the Disney's private apartment, food, cocktails, and a balcony for the night.

Guests also have access to two chefs to create a custom menu and a butler.

Reservations are now being accepted.