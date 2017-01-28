San Jose fire battling East San Jose house fire, caused by fireworks

- Fireworks appear to have caused a fire that burned an East San Jose home this afternoon, displacing 11 people, including five children, according to fire officials.

At about 1:35 p.m., fire officials responded to a home in the 1600 block of Miami Drive after receiving a report of a house fire, according to fire Capt. Mike Van Elgort.

Initial reports said the home's residents were still inside, however firefighters determined all the residents had self evacuated the home.

Firefighters were eventually able to bring the blaze under control by about 2:40 p.m., Van Elgort said.

No injuries were reported.

The fire appears to have started outside but then quickly spread to inside the home.

Firefighters learned children were seen playing with fireworks near the home just prior to the fire, according to Van Elgort.

Investigators believe the blaze was caused accidentally by the fireworks.

"We understand many people are celebrating Chinese New Year but fireworks are illegal in San Jose.

It doesn't take much to find an ignition source and unfortunately a family lost their home due to this," Van Elgort said.