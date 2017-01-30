Bay Area companies speak out against Trump's exec. order on immigration

- A number of high-profile companies have openly expressed their opposition to President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

This past weekend, the top executives from Bay Area companies released statements, posted tweets and announced donations to the American Civil Liberties Union as forms of protest against the temporary ban of immigrants from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Here are some of the responses:

Netflix CEO

Airbnb CEO

Airbnb is providing free housing to refugees and anyone not allowed in the US. Stayed tuned for more, contact me if urgent need for housing — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 29, 2017

Tesla CEO

Many people negatively affected by this policy are strong supporters of the US. They've done right,not wrong & don't deserve to be rejected. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2017

Lyft

3/ We are donating $1,000,000 over the next four years to the ACLU to defend our constitution. https://t.co/0umGOlkhSx — logangreen (@logangreen) January 29, 2017

Facebook CEO

Twitter CEO

11% of Syrian immigrants to the U.S. are business owners, more than triple that of U.S.-born business owners https://t.co/cU9UMKcG4r — jack (@jack) January 28, 2017

Salesforce CEO

When we close our hearts & stop loving other people as ourselves (MK 12:31) we forget who we truly are---a light unto the nations. #noban — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) January 28, 2017

Doordash CEO

1/ 25 years ago, my family and I immigrated to America with less than $300 to our names — Tony Xu (@t_xu) January 29, 2017

2/ Today, more than ever, DoorDash stands with all people working to come to America in search of a better life — Tony Xu (@t_xu) January 29, 2017

3/ At best President Trump’s #muslimban is a misguided, blunt solution to a complicated, nuanced problem — Tony Xu (@t_xu) January 29, 2017

