City of Pacifica demolishes cliff side apartment

- The City of Pacifica is demolishing another apartment building on a seaside cliff that's at risk of collapse.



The apartment building is being torn down Monday because the bluff it's sitting on is unstable.

One year ago people were forced out of their units at 310 Esplanade Ave.

On Sunday a drone operator was out at the site practicing for Monday's operation. The drone will be used to monitor falling debris on the ocean side of the building.

Last January The City of Pacifica declared a State of Emergency as the cliff under this building continued to erode after several strong rain storms.

The building has been yellow-tagged since then.

Two neighboring apartment buildings on the same street were demolished last year.

The demolition of this building should be finished by the end of the day, but debris removal could take several days.