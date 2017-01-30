Cupertino realtor found buried in shallow grave in Tulare County

- The Santa Clara County Sheriff's office has arrested a man in connection with the murder of a Cupertino man.



Christopher Ellebracht is set to be arraigned in for the murder of 70-year-old Gin Lu 'Tommy' Shwe Monday afternoon.

Shwe had been reported missing by his family Jan. 18.

The South Bay realtor was found buried in a shallow grave in Tulare County earlier this month.

When Ellebracht was apprehended he was in possession of Shwe's wallet, according to authorities.

