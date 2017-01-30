Rain returns to Bay Area later this week

- By Bay City News Service

The rain is returning to the Bay Area later this week, with some areas receiving up to three inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain is expected to begin onshore Wednesday afternoon, becoming widespread across the region by late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, according to meteorologist Rick Canepa.

Canepa said the overall rainfall would be moderate with most of the heavy rain in the North Bay and Santa Cruz mountains as well as further down south in the Monterey area.

Heavy winds starting late Wednesday night could reach up to 40 mph, with local gusts up to 50 mph near the coast and in the hills, according to Canepa.

Officials said the rain and high winds are expected to taper off by late Friday evening.