The Navy SEAL killed in a raid targeting senior Al Qaeda leaders in Yemen was identified Monday as Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens, 36, from Peoria, Illinois.

Owens was twice awarded the Bronze Star medal with V for valor in combat.

"Ryan gave his full measure for our nation, and in performing his duty, he upheld the noblest standard of military service. The United States would not long exist were it not for the selfless commitment of such warriors," Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said in a statement.

At least three other U.S. service members were injured in the raid. In addition, three service members were hurt in a crash-landing of an MV-22 Osprey sent in to evacuate the wounded, the Pentagon revealed on Monday.

Ryan Owens was a huge San Francisco Giants fan and would often visit the team during spring training.

Giants catcher Buster Posey posted a tribute to Owens on Instagram.

"For me, it is easy to take for granted the life that my family and I get to live everyday. Words don't do justice for the gratitude that I have for people like Ryan that sacrifice their lives fighting against evil, so that we may live with freedom," Posey wrote.

Posey said he had the honor of meeting Owen and his son in 2012.