- Police are searching for a man who went missing Monday in Hayward. Cristomo Pilarta, 76, was last seen around 5 p.m. wearing a red sweater and gray sweatpants. He lives on Linfield Lane, police said.

Pilarta is described as a Filipino man, 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a thin build. Anyone who sees Pilarta is asked to call Hayward police at (510) 293-7000.