San Leandro Police are warning about a rash of license plate thefts

- San Leandro Police are warning residents about a rash of license plate thefts.

According to SLPD Lt. Robert McManus, there have been 25 reported license plate thefts in the past eight days.

Police believe that victims may not know their plates were stolen or that the crime is so trivial that they don't report it, instead, they just go to the DMV and get new plates.

The thefts occurred when it was dark out and were reported on Bancroft Avenue, Begier Avenue, Glen Drive, East Merle Court, Haas Avenue, Helen Avenue and Victoria Court, police said.

They are unsure what the motive is, but speculate they could be sold to collectors, used as decorations or used on stolen cars to avoid detection.

Anyone with information about the thefts, including people who may have surveillance footage of the crimes, is encouraged to call the Police Department's criminal investigation division at (510) 577-3230.

Tips can also be provided anonymously by calling (510) 577-3278 or sending a text message to 888777 with "TipSLPolice" in the message.