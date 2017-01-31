Sierra LaMar Trial: Garcia-Torres defense: Evidence is far from conclusive News Sierra LaMar Trial: Garcia-Torres defense: Evidence is far from conclusive We are getting our first hints about the defense that will be mounted in the Sierra LaMar murder case. The defense for Antolin Garcia-Torres, the man accused of murdering Sierra, is saying the evidence in this case is far from conclusive.

- We are getting our first hints about the defense that will be mounted in the Sierra LaMar murder case.

Prosecution wrapped up their opening argument Tuesday and the defense started theirs.

The defense for Antolin Garcia-Torres, the man accused of murdering 15-year-old Sierra, is saying the evidence in this case is far from conclusive.

LaMar's father came to the court Tuesday morning for day two of the trial.

Prosecutors wrapped up their opening argument, tying Garcia-Torres to a string of attempted kidnappings.

They played a video of a police interview with the defendant before his arrest, discussing DNA evidence that may tie him to the teen's dissapearance.

After a break the defense began their opening statement telling jurors this case will likely take months, with more than 100 witnesses set to testify.

The attorney also called into question DNA evidence, saying it can be transfered by a third party and can wrongly implicate an innocent man.

That opening statement is expected to resume Tuesday afternoon. If convicted Garcia-Torres faces the death penalty.