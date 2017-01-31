Deadline to sign up for Covered California at midnight

- The deadline to get health insurance through Covered California is hours away when the clock strikes 12 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The state's health exchange program faces uncertainty in the future with the onset of the Trump administration.

President Trump is calling for an immediate repeal of the Affordable Care Act across the country, but Covered California's program director says anyone who finishes the application before midnight. will be covered for the remainder of 2017.

People like John August, who's a bike messenger, say that's a huge relief.

August says he needed health insurance after graduating from college.

"You know, i don't make enough [money] job-wise to make up for that and to do it without a subsidy and then realizing that it was still there for this year at least. i can lock it down and I'm lucky to live in California where those subsidies are available," he said.

August says with subsidies, he will pay about $40 a month for a plan that would normally cost $330.

The head of Covered California says anyone with questions can call the program's service center right up until midnight.

UPDATE: Covered California tweeted hours before the deadline that if you start your application by 1/31 at midnight, you have until February 4 to complete the enrollment process.