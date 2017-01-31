Nation's 1st transgender cultural district could be slated for San Francisco

Posted:Jan 31 2017 09:09PM PST

Updated:Jan 31 2017 10:29PM PST

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) - San Francisco supervisor Jane Kim is hoping to create the nation's first transgender cultural district within the Tenderloin. 

Kim announced the legislation before the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that would rename the southeast section of the neighborhood bordered by Market, Jones, Eddy and Mason street, as the Compton Cafeteria Historic District. 

The name references the 1966 riot at Compton's Cafe, which was located in the Tenderloin. The riot is widely recognized as the first protest over transgender rights.

 

 


