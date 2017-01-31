Nation's 1st transgender cultural district could be slated for San Francisco

- San Francisco supervisor Jane Kim is hoping to create the nation's first transgender cultural district within the Tenderloin.

Kim announced the legislation before the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that would rename the southeast section of the neighborhood bordered by Market, Jones, Eddy and Mason street, as the Compton Cafeteria Historic District.

The name references the 1966 riot at Compton's Cafe, which was located in the Tenderloin. The riot is widely recognized as the first protest over transgender rights.