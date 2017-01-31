$200M UCSF research facility approved for SF General Hospital's campus

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)-- The San Francisco Board of Supervisors today voted to allow the University of California at San Francisco to build a research building on the campus of Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

The lease agreement approved today allows UCSF, which provides physicians to the public hospital and employs around 800 people there in total, to build a 175,000 square foot, $200 million facility on a space

currently occupied by a parking lot.

The research and academic building will replace the seismically unsafe buildings currently housing university offices and laboratories on thospital campus, which must be vacated by 2019. It will be paid for by the

university and not by city taxpayers.

UCSF has agreed to pay the city $10 million in compensation for the disruption of 130 parking spaces now used by patients, and will also stop using 130 spaces in the hospital's garage. UCSF employees will instead be asked to park offsite and transported to the hospital by shuttle.

San Francisco General Hospital, San Francisco's only trauma center, opened a new, seismically sound 284-bed, 474,000 square foot main hospital and trauma center last year, built with the help of a $887.4 million

bond measure passed in 2008.

It was renamed after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg after he and his wife Priscilla Chan donated $75 million toward the cost of new equipment and technology.