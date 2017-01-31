Women's rights groups concerned how Trump's SCOTUS pick will side on abortion News Women's rights groups concerned how Trump's SCOTUS pick will side on abortion Critics of Judge Neil Gorsuch say a review of his legal career leaves little doubt he is anti-abortion.

Although Gorsuch hasn't divulged his views, observers say his leanings are evident in his rulings and writings on cases involving religious freedom, contraceptives, and physician-assisted suicide.

"I think he has weighed in and made his position quite clear," Amy Everitt told KTVU.

Everitt is the California Director of NARAL, the National Abortion Rights Action League.

"Reproductive freedom is under threat, and that threat now has a name, Neil Gorsuch," declared Everitt.

"We're going to fight like hell," she added, "because this is somebody who should never wear the robes of a Supreme Court justice."

NARAL has more than 1 million members nationwide.

It helped galvanize the women's marches on inauguration weekend.

Everitt predicts even larger marches are ahead.

"Seven in ten Americans want to keep reproductive freedom safe and legal. That was true before the election, true on November 8, and it's true today."

At NARAL offices in San Francisco, staff watched the announcement Tuesdsay evening, disappointed but not surprised.

"I am a man of my word, I do as I say," said President Trump as he introduced Gorsuch.

During the campaign, Trump repeatedly promised, if elected, to only consider judges who would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision of 1973.

"That will happen automatically in my opinion because I am putting pro-life justices on the court ," said Trump at one of his debates against Hillary Clinton.

Gorsuch has also complained that courts over-reach their authority, creating social change, instead of strictly interpreting the U.S. Constitution.

Everitt believes when it comes to outlawing abortion, many Trump voters will break ranks with him.

"They voted for change, they voted for the economy and they voted for jobs. But this is not that," she observed.

"Whether we voted for Trump or opposed Trump, now we are holding hands and we're taking to the streets."