18 local musicians nominated for Grammy Awards News 18 local musicians nominated for Grammy Awards It was a big night for Bay Area recording artists Tuesday night at The Fillmore in San Francisco.

- It was a big night for Bay Area recording artists Tuesday night at The Fillmore in San Francisco.

The Recording Academy , the people who put on the Grammy Awards, honored the 18 local artists who've been nominated this year with a reception and concert.

There was a lot of excitement and anticipation as it was a night to remember.

The Bay Area nominees represent a wide range of musical genres.



"It's been a long, long road so this is quite extraordinary and exciting," says Fantastic Negrito of Oakand.

The 49-year-old says this is his first Grammy nomination and it came as a surprise.

He says his turning point came when he stopped searching for fame.

"It was the first time I really wanted to make the music. I wasn't interested in fame ...wasn't interested in writing a hit song. I just went out to the streets of the Bay Area and starting playing songs," says the musician.

The result is "The Last Days of Oakland"...now up for the Best Contemporary Blues Album.



"I wanted to connect to people thru music at train stations and walking down the street. And it turned into a Grammy nomination," says Fantastic Negrito.



Frances England of San Francisco's Sunset neighborhood is nominated for Best Children's Album..."Explorer of the World."

The mother of two says she started creating music when she made a cd for her son's school fundraiser.

This is her first Grammy nomination. Her album has a message.

"I realized that I was spending way too much time on my phone. And I looked around and saw my own kids, lots of people. it felt like no one was paying attention. I wanted these songs to be a reminder that the world is a really interesting place and we should keep our heads up," says England.



Voice teacher David Dehner of Watsonville tells me he takes great pride in helping students through music, something he's done for 25 years.

He's a finalist for the Grammy's Music Educator Award.

"I've had dozens and dozens of children who've come in and music has just opened up the whole world to them.

And they've discovered who they are and what they can really do," says Dehner.



Connecting with people through music ....a language that's universal.



"Our narrative is our contribution. I think it's helpful to people," says Fantastic Negrito.



The 59th Annual Grammy Awards will be held February 12th in Los Angeles.

Good luck to our Bay Area nominees!

