- San Jose Police are investigating the city's fourth homicide of the year.

A man was shot and killed Tuesday night on Tully Road, near South King Street, just before 10 p.m..

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they have made any arrests, and there are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact

Detectives Todd Jennings or Brian McDonald at (408) 277-5283.