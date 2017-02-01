Titans of Mavericks surf competition organizers file for bankruptcy

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KTVU) - The Titans of Mavericks Surf Competition is facing some rough waters Wednesday morning after organizers of the event filed for bankruptcy.



Surfing fans are wondering if the show will go on. The two organizers of the competition are facing serious financial problems.

On Tuesday the Titans of Mavericks company and Cartel Management both filed for bankruptcy in federal court.



On top of that a report by the Santa Cruz Sentinel says those same two companies are being sued by Red Bull Media House for breach of contract.



Red Bull Media had been contracted to provide a live stream of the annual surf competition.

The best surfers from around world have been coming to Pillar Point every year since 1999 to take part in this event.



The competitors are called when conditions are ideal with swells of at least 25 feet.



It could happen any time between now and the end of March.

But of course there are serious questions about whether the event will happen.

