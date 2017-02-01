Rain back in the Bay Area forecast through next Wednesday News Rain back in the Bay Area forecast through next Wednesday Rain is on the way Wednesday. There will be scattered showers before heavier rain arrives Wednesday evening overnight into Thursday morning.

At the most KTVU's Steve Paulson says this system should bring 1/2" to 1.5" of rain.

Steve says there will be more rain Friday and again late Sunday into Monday. The wet pattern will continue through next Wednesday. The Sunday night into Monday system should bring heavy rainfall.

A Wind Advisory begins at 10 p.m. until 3 a.m. Friday. KTVU's Steve Paulson says wind gusts in the hills and at the coast will be up to 50 mph.

There is a Winter Storm Warning that begins 10 p.m. Wednesday and lasts until 4 a.m. Saturday with snowfall of up to two feet.