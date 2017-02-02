Scattered rain, showers and sun in Bay Area today News Scattered rain, showers and sun in Bay Area today We'll see scattered rain and showers Thursday. KTVU's Steve Paulson says we'll get about 1/2 to 2.5" through Friday

- We'll see scattered rain, showers and sun Thursday.

Although the rain is fairly light, it will likely slow the morning commute.

KTVU's Steve Paulson says we'll get about 1/2 to 2.5" through Friday with more rain in some isolated areas.

He said the system is weakening and it's going to be more of a wind event than a rain event.

We'll have a break from the rain Saturday and maybe early Sunday.

The rain will pick up Monday, Tuesday and into Wednesday.

