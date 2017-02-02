Teacher gains nat'l attention with morning 'pump up' handshakes News Teacher gains nat'l attention with morning 'pump up' handshakes A North Carolina 5th grade teacher is gaining national attention for his personalized handshakes with each of his students.

- A North Carolina 5th grade teacher is gaining national attention for his personalized handshakes with each of his students.

Mr. Barry White uses the "secret handshakes" as a way to connect with each of his students.

The English teacher says he's pumped up when he starts the day and his good morning handshakes pump the class up as well.

“It’s muscle memory at this point,” he told ABC News. “I do it so much with them. They love coming up to me and doing it. I just know the certain moves that go with certain kids because it’s personalized. For example, I started a step team at the school. Some of my fifth graders I teach are on that step team and you’ll notice we step a little bit in their handshakes.”

The school district posted on its Facebook page Wednesday, "Remember Mr. Barry White Jr, the amazing teacher with the unique handshakes for each of his students? This fifth-grade teacher from Project LIFT's Ashley Park is continuing to make MAJOR local and national headlines with his incredible, and incredibly, personalized teaching style. We are so proud of the example he is setting for his students and for our district!"