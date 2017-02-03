Heavy downpours for Bay Area morning commute News Heavy downpours for Bay Area morning commute There is heavy rain with downpours moving through the Bay Area Friday morning.

- There is heavy rain with downpours moving through the Bay Area Friday morning.

KTVU's Steve Paulson says the system is moving through the East Bay, Peninsula and South Bay with some areas getting more rain than others. He says this is a "morning event" and the rain will taper off.

Rain totals past 24 hours as of 5 a.m.

Santa Rosa: 1.75"

Kentfield: 1.57"

Ben Lomond: 1.56"

St. Helena: 1.32"

Novato: .98"

Soquel: .97"

We'll have somewhat of a break over the weekend. Then more rain is on the way for Sunday night, Monday and Tuesday. The heaviest rain in that series of systems is expected in the North Bay.

Steve says this is a very warm system so the snow level has gone up.

For the latest weather updates download our KTVU weather app in your app store.