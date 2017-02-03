Sarah Silverman calls for military to overthrow President Trump

By: FOX News

Posted:Feb 03 2017 06:32AM PST

Updated:Feb 03 2017 08:42AM PST

(FOX NEWS) - Sarah Silverman has called for a military coup against President Donald Trump.

The comedian posted in all-capital letters Wednesday night to her nearly 10 million followers to "wake up & join the resistance."

She added, "Once the military is w us fascists get overthrown. Mad king & his handlers go bye bye."

Silverman tweeted amid the violent riots that broke out in Berkeley, California, over Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos' now-canceled speech at UC Berkeley.

Read more at FOXNews.com.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories 