Bay Area beer lovers wait in line for Pliny the Younger

- It's the day Bay Area beer lovers have been waiting for.



The Russian River Brewing Company releases Pliny the Younger on Friday.

There was a long line outside the brewery in Santa Rosa on Friday morning. Some of the people in line told KTVU they had been waiting since 2 a.m.



Pliny the Younger will be available at the Russian River Brewing Company starting at 11 a.m.

The beer only comes out once a year and is only available for two weeks.

It's a Triple IPA which is made with a lot of hops, and has a high alcohol content.

