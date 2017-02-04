Oakland man convicted of 12 felonies stemming from motel shooting

- An Oakland man has been convicted of 12 felony offenses stemming from a shooting in front of a Salinas motel last year, Monterey County District Attorney Dean Flippo announced Friday.

Rickey Paul Murray, 39, was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm at an occupied building, discharging a firearm at an unoccupied vehicle, grossly negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of cocaine for sale, possession of methamphetamine for sale, possession of heroin for sale, possession of a controlled substance while armed and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, prosecutors said.

Murray faces a maximum of 27 years and four months in prison when he is sentenced on March 21.

On Sept. 30, officers with the Salinas Police Department responded to the Continental Motel on North Main Street after several 911 calls about gunshots exchanged in the parking lot.

Surveillance video from the scene captured two men, one identified as Murray, shooting at each other in front of the motel lobby, prosecutors said.

Shots fired during the exchange hit the outside of the main office, parked vehicles and the outside of motel rooms.

Murray, who was a resident of the motel, was seen on video running into his room following the shooting.

He initially refused to come out of the room when officers arrived at the scene, but he eventually surrendered to police.

During a search of Murray's room, police located large amounts of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine packaged for individual sale.

Officers also located a semiautomatic firearm with a removed serial number during the search, prosecutors said.