Milo Yiannopoulos to return to Cal

- Milo Yiannopoulos is planning on returning to UC Berkeley where he hopes to deliver the speech he has been prevented from giving twice.

The conservative speaker posted on Facebook Saturday morning that he's planning on returning to the campus.

Protests caused cancelations of his previous speaking engagements.

School officials say the violent protests left $100,000 in damage on campus and several people were hurt.

A representative from the activist group By Any Means Necessary says the damage pales in comparison to the threat posed by the Trump Administration and its supporters.

UC Berkeley police say they were focused on protecting life, not property, and that is why they didn't engage with the protesters.