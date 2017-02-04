One person critically injured in San Francisco apartment fire

- One person suffered critical injuries this afternoon during a fire at an apartment in San Francisco's Eureka Valley/Dolores Heights neighborhood, according to fire officials.

At 1:18 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire at an apartment at 255 Dorland St., according to San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Baxter.

Fire officials initially issued a shelter in place for the area, but then quickly lifted it as the fire was contained within about eight minutes of arrival.

The fire was isolated to the one unit, Baxter said. One man suffered injuries related to smoke inhalation and heat from the fire.

He was taken to San Francisco General Hospital and is critical condition, according to Baxter.

A cause for the fire remains under investigation.