Shooting at college dance competition after party in Vacaville

- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early this morning in Vacaville, which occurred after multiple fights allegedly erupted at an after party for a dance competition being held for college students.

At about 1 a.m., officers received multiple calls regarding several fights happening at the Sunrise Banquet Hall and Event Center at 620 Orange Drive, police said.

The fights had spilled outside the event center and into the parking lot, resulting in several hundred college students congregating in the area, according to police.

The event center was hosting an after party for West Coast Bhangra 2017, a dance competition that was held Saturday night in Davis, in which students from multiple universities had attended.

As officers were en route, they received a new report of a multiple shots fired in the event center's parking lot.

Responding officers, armed with ballistic helmets, entered the area and were able to contain the crowd.

After searching the event center and the surrounding area extensively, officers did not find anyone who was injured.

Officers concluded a shooting had occurred at the location and set up a crime scene to collect evidence.

Police are continuing to investigate and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Vacaville police at (707) 449-5200.