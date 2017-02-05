New York Subway riders use hand sanitizer to remove Swastikas from advertisements

- A group of New York City Subway riders are going viral after they used hand sanitizer to erase racist graffiti on a train.

In a Facebook post, Gregory Locke says that he got on the Subway in Manhattan on Saturday night and found a Swastika drawn on "every advertistement and every window."

"The train was silent as everyone stared at each other, uncomfortable and unsure what to do," he wrote.

Then, Locke says, "one guy got up and said 'Hand sanitizer gets rid of Sharpie. We need alcohol.'" The man then found some tissues and "got to work."

"I've never seen so many people simultaneously reach into their bags and pockets looking for tissues and Purel," Locke wrote. "Within about two minutes, all the Nazi symbolism was gone."

His post has been shared nearly 300,000 times and received an outpouring of support from Facebook users.