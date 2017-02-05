Large Swastika drawn on hillside in Danville

- Neighbors in Danville spotted a supposed Swastika symbol drawn in dirt on a hillside.

The symbol is backward, which is a symbol of Hinduism and Buddhism but neighbors do not think that was the intention of the large drawing.

Diana Zamora says she spoke with Danville police and that they have spoken with 16-year-old high school students regarding the incident.

Zamora also said, "Not everyone has been properly educated regarding the history of the symbol, and drawing it (regardless if it was drawn correctly) at a time like this- or anytime for that matter- is inappropriate".