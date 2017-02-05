Large Swastika drawn on hillside in Danville

Photo: Amy Nguyen
Photo: Amy Nguyen

Posted:Feb 05 2017 02:46PM PST

Updated:Feb 05 2017 02:46PM PST

DANVILLE, Calif. (KTVU) - Neighbors in Danville spotted a supposed Swastika symbol drawn in dirt on a hillside.

The symbol is  backward, which is a symbol of Hinduism and Buddhism but neighbors do not think that was the intention of the large drawing.

Diana Zamora says she spoke with Danville police and that they have spoken with 16-year-old high school students regarding the incident. 

Zamora also said, "Not everyone has been properly educated regarding the history of the symbol, and drawing it (regardless if it was drawn correctly) at a time like this- or anytime for that matter- is inappropriate".

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories 