Protests in San Francisco against President Trump's executive orders continue News Protests in San Francisco against President Trump's executive orders continue Representatives from the Council on American Islamic Relations say they are in it for the long haul and that means giving help to travelers who are affected by the travel ban.

At SFO, members of CAIR can be seen offering legal help and are reacting to the Justice Department's decision to file a notice to appeal a Federal Judge's order to stop the refugee ban.

Brittney Rezaei, a Civil Rights Attorney with CAIR says, it's "unsurprising that we haven't seen any arguments yet so we don't know what the time frame is".

Volunteers for CAIR say for potential clients caught in international limbo, that window to return to U.S. soil with a valid Visa or green car is now.

Riding out the wave of uncertainty for some meant joining protests like the one happening at San Francisco's Civic Center Plaza.

Upwards of 10,000 people rallied this afternoon in San Francisco to protest President Donald Trump's plan to build a border wall with Mexico and his executive order that's been interpreted as a Muslim ban.

The NoBanNoWall protest started at 3 p.m. and ended at about 6 p.m. at Civic Center Plaza at 355 McAllister St. Organizer Camilia Razavi, whose parents are Iranian immigrants, said the plaza was packed and peaceful.

"It was just beautiful," Razavi said. The rally was meant to be a show of solidarity with immigrant groups that have been affected by the executive order and could be by the wall.

Trump said in a statement last week on Facebook that the executive order is meant to protect U.S. citizens by keeping terrorists out of the country.

But a legal battle is developing over the order. A Seattle federal judge on Friday night temporarily blocked it and today officials with the U.S. Department of Justice filed a notice of appeal of that injunction.

Razavi's mother was a refugee and her father came to the U.S. on a student Visa.

Razavi said if a ban was in effect when her parents tried to come to the U.S., she and her sister Kayla wouldn't be here.

Both women went to the University of California at Berkeley and are both now working.

"Immigrants are what make America Great," the rally's spokeswoman Eliza Liittschwager said.