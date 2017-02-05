San Mateo County Firefighters to hold Charity Ball and Silent Auction to benefit fallen officer

Officer Gerardo Silva, 57, an 18-year veteran of the Redwood City Police Department died while on duty on Friday, January 20, 2017.

- Firefighters from the Central County Fire Department, serving the cities of Burlingame, Hillsborough and Millbrae in San Mateo County are hosting a charity dance and silent auction on Saturday, March 25, 2017.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the One Hundred Club of San Mateo County, a non-profit organization that immediately assists the families of Police Officers who are killed in the line of duty.

The event comes after the January 20 line of duty death of Officer Gerardo Silva of the Redwood City Police Department. Silva was an 18-year veteran with the Redwood City Police Department and is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Firefighter Brenden Kelly of the Central County Fire Department tells KTVU "our goal is to sell as many tickets as possible for this event so that we can donate as large a sum as possible to this charity."

The Ball will run from 8 PM to midnight at the Hyatt Regency in Burlingame. Tickets for the event cost $160/pair, or $90/single. Each ticket includes entrance to a 3 hour hosted bar, as well as live vintage-style dance music by the Cosmo Alleycats.

Tickets can be purchased in person at Fire Station #34, located at 799 California Drive in Burlingame, by phone at (650) 576-4730, or online on the Central County Firefighters website.

The Central County Fire Department is also looking for donations for the silent auction.

For more information about the One Hundred Club of San Mateo County, visit their website by clicking here.

For more information about the event, email the Central County Fire Department at ccfdevents@gmail.com