Police in Fremont say suspect dead in officer-involved shooting News Police in Fremont says suspect dead in police shooting Fremont police confirmed a suspect was shot and killed Sunday in an officer-involved shooting. Police said there was no gunfire exchanged after what they are calling an "altercation". The officer was transported to a hospital for medical attention, but the extent of his injuries were unknown.

Police tweeted at 5:35 p.m. that Mowry Ave. was closed in both directions between Glenview and Logan and to avoid the area. The road was expected to be closed through the evening.

An investigation is ongoing on the south side of Mowry Ave. Police are expected to update the situation as more details become available.

They did say there was no outstanding suspects, or current danger to the public.

Police said it was the first homicide in Fremont of 2017. The suspect would not be identified until next of kin is notified. No further details were available.