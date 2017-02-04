Suspect taken into custody for NY jogger murder

Chanel Lewis, 20, of Brooklyn, is accused in the murder of Karina Vetrano. (FOX 5 NY)

- A 20-year-old man has been arraigned on murder charges in the strangulation death of a New York City woman out on a run last summer.

Chanel Lewis, of Brooklyn, is being held without bail after his arraignment Sunday. Efforts by the Associated Press to contact his attorneys weren't immediately successful.

Karina Vetrano had gone running near her Queens home on Aug. 2 when she was killed.

According to the NYPD, DNA evidence has led to the arrest of Lewis who now faces second degree murder charges.

Vetrano, 30, went out for a jog, and when she didn't return home, her parents reported her missing. Her body was found in an undeveloped area near her in Howard Beach, Queens. The autopsy showed she was raped and strangled.

This comes a few days after Vetrano's parents called for the New York State Commission on Forensic Science to allow familial DNA matching in New York, which allows police to search the state and federal DNA database to see if a suspect's relative is in the system.

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce said the encounter that led to Vetrano's death was a chance one, and authorities did not believe she and Lewis knew each other.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.