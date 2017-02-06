Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals set to rule on travel ban [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Photo via FoxNews.com News Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals set to rule on travel ban The next chapter in the debate over President Trump's travel ban will be decided in San Francisco.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals is set to rule on the decision by a federal judge in Washington that put a hold on the President's executive order.

The states of Washington, Minnesota and now, possibly, Hawaii filed the suit against President Trump.

In their briefing filed at 1 a.m. our time the attorney generals of those states say the President's executive order "unleashed chaos" when people from seven Muslim majority countries were barred from entering the U.S. For 90 days.



The State of Washington says the travel ban impacted students and staff at its universities and cost its businesses like Microsoft, Amazon and Expedia money and resources.

On Friday a federal judge in Washington put a temporary stop to the ban. The appeals court will have to decide whether that temporary stop will be upheld, or if the travel ban will resume again immediately.

In a taped interview that ran before Sunday's Super Bowl, President Trump defended the policy.

"All we did was vet those people very, very carefully," said Trump.

Uber, Google, Apple and a handful of other tech companies have filed briefings in support of the state's suit.

So have a group of former Secretaries of State who say the travel ban will make the country less safe and put U.S. troops abroad in harm's way.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals covers most of the Western United States, but it's headquartered in San Francisco. That's why the next chapter in the legal battle is happening here.

