Fremont officer-involved shooting leaves one dead News Fremont officer-involved shooting leaves one dead Investigators are looking into an officer involved shooting in Fremont that left one person dead.

- Investigators are looking into an officer involved shooting in Fremont that left one person dead.



KTVU has contacted Fremont police, and at this point they're not releasing any new information about the officer involved shooting.

Fremont officers were at the scene of the shooting Sunday night, closing down Mowry Avenue for hours.



Investigators say it all started with a report of a battery about a half mile away at 4:15 p.m. Monday.

An officer responding to that call reportedly tracked down the involved parties near the intersection of Mowry and Sutter Drive.



Investigators say that the responding officer and the suspect got into some kind of a physical altercation that escalated to the point where the officer drew his weapon and fired.

Fremont police tell KTVU other officers responded to the scene almost immediately and tried to save the man, but he was declared dead at the scene.

The officer who fired his weapon was taken to an area hospital for what investigators are saying are non-life threatening injuries.

At this point the incident is under investigation by Fremont Police and the Alameda County District Attorney's Office has launched a parallel investigation.

KTVU has reached out to Fremont Police looking for more information in this case.



At this point investigators aren't releasing any information about that suspect, or the officer involved, hoping to learn more as the morning progresses.