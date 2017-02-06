US appeals court schedules hearing for Tuesday on travel ban stay [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Abdullah Alghazali, right, hugs his 13-year-old son Ali Abdullah Alghazali after the Yemeni boy stepped out of an arrival entrance at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Alexander F. Yuan) News US appeals court schedules hearing for Tuesday on travel ban stay A federal appeals court in San Francisco today scheduled a telephone hearing at 3 p.m. Tuesday on President Donald Trump's administration's emergency appeal for reinstatement of the president's travel ban affecting seven Muslim-majority countries.

The administration has asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for a stay of a temporary restraining order issued Friday by a federal trial judge in Seattle.

The temporary restraining order blocked implementation of an executive order in which Trump barred visitors and refugees from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States for 90

days.

Trump's order would also suspend the U.S. refugee program for 120 days and exclude refugees from Syria indefinitely.