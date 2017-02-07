Stormy, soggy weather for Tuesday morning commute News Stormy, soggy weather for Tuesday morning commute There is widespread rain and drizzle soaking the Bay Area Tuesday morning. In addition to the rain we have strong gusts of wind

In addition to the rain we have strong gusts of wind. KTVU's Rosemary Orozco say the rain will taper off later in the day and it should be much better for the evening commute.

Temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s today.

Rosemary says it will remain wet through Friday afternoon before it dries out for the weekend. The next storm arrives Thursday.

