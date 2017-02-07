Rain, wind causes major delays in Bay Area morning commute

- It's a messy Tuesday morning commute as rain soaks the Bay Area, packing strong gusts of wind.

KTVU's Sal Castaneda reports northbound 280 is closed in Daly City due to a crash that's blocking lanes. Apparently a big rig tipped over.

There are reports a vehicle flipped over on the Richmond Bridge toward the East Bay direction. Sal reports a major delay on eastbound 580.

There's also a tree down heading out of Marin into San Francisco on 101 creating major delays.

Sal reports there have been at least 60 incidents for this morning's commute as of 6 a.m.

Meanwhile, KTVU's Paul Chambers reported from part of a highway that's closed because of flooding in the North Bay.

The roadway is starting to look like a small creek at State Route 121 and 12 on the Sonoma County side.

Lodi Lane in St. Helena is closed as well as Silverado Trail between Zinfandel Lane and Pope Street.

All of the rain and flooding is causing a large mudslide in Forestville at River Road and Sunset Drive - which is closed. Mud, rocks and several large trees are covering the roadway. There are more trees at the top of the slide that may come crashing down. Crews are out assessing those areas and others to make sure there is no threat to people in the area.

A portion of State Route 128 in Santa Rosa is also closed.

To the South Bay - major problems are expected in the already soaked Santa Cruz Mountains. Crews say they keep returning to "re-fix" slides along Highway 9.

