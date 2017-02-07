Mudslide destroys home in San Rafael [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption This home in San Raphael was destroyed when a mudslide crashed into the residence. News Mudslide destroys home in San Rafael A mudslide tore through a home in San Rafael Tuesday morning after strong rain and winds battered the hillside behind it.

- A mudslide tore through a home in San Rafael Tuesday morning after strong rain and winds battered the hillside behind it.

The home located in the 300 block of Mountain View Avenue, has been red tagged along with the house next door.

The homeowner told KTVU he heard cracking sounds in his yard just before 7am Tuesday morning.

John Futschur says he left to take his daughter to school, and when he returned, mud was sliding into his kitchen, so he ran for his life.

Futschur says he is thankful to be alive, noting "Last year I had colon cancer and now I'm healthy. We'll beat this too."

Stay with ktvu.com for more information on this developing story.