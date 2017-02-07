Hawaii-bound plane returns to SFO due to ‘maintenance issue'

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (BCN) A United Airlines flight that left from San Francisco

International Airport this morning headed for Hawaii had to turn back this afternoon due to a "maintenance issue."

United Airlines flight 1111 departed the airport at about 8:45 a.m. for Kahului Airport in Maui, according to airline spokeswoman Erin Benson.

A maintenance issue forced the flight to return to SFO, however, Benson said.

The plane landed safely and all passengers were let off before boarding another plane, which departed at 4:05 p.m., according to Benson.

United Airlines is looking into what caused the maintenance issue, Benson said.