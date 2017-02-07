VIDEO: Part of Oroville Spillway Dam erodes in Tuesday's rains

- A large portion of the Oroville Dam Spillway unexpectedly eroded away with Tuesday's rains.

A Department of Water Resources employee noticed pieces of concrete this morning during a water release from Lake Oroville, but the release was halted about noon.

State water officials say about 200 to 300 feet of the spillway disappeared.

Officials say Lake Oroville has enough storage to handle storms over the next three days. There is no imminent danger to the public.

Here's a remarkable video courtesy Beth Bello-YouTube: