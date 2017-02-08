Scattered rain slows Wednesday morning commute

- After a powerful storm drenched parts of the Bay Area Tuesday some areas are getting a chance to dry out a bit Wednesday.

The morning commute is impacting traffic in parts of the Bay Area, but it's delays are not as extreme as Tuesday morning's commute.

Tuesday's storm flooded roads, caused power outages, school closures and evacuations as rivers threatened to overflow their banks.

As of Wednesday morning traffic trouble spots include potholes on I-580 in Livermore, and major delays on Highway 17 due to a mudslide.

KTVU meteorologist Mark Tamayo says as of Wednesday the North Bay is getting rainfall in Sonoma County, Napa and Western Marin areas. Scotts Valley, the Santa Cruz Mountains and San Jose areas are getting hit with some rain as well.

Many parts of the Bay Area are getting a little break from the heavy rain with light scattered drizzle.

The Russian River at Guerneville is just above flood stage - it should crest around 6 a.m. at 34.4' and come down the rest of the day.

We'll have a little break this evening before things ramp up again Thursday with the majority of rain taking place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. That system could bring heavy rain with rainfall from .5 to 3" and 50 mph gusts of wind. Mark expects flood warnings and advisories.

We'll have scattered showers Friday as well - ahead of a nice, and dry, weekend.

For the latest weather conditions - download our KTVU weather app in your app store.

